DNA found on pop can leads to arrest of alleged thief in Sarnia

SARNIA, Ont. – Police say a soft drink can left at a break-and-enter scene has led to the arrest of an alleged thief.

Investigators say a family out for a walk near their Sarnia, Ont., home on Oct. 27 were approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.

When they got home, they checked their home surveillance video and found that the man had entered their garage.

New post: DNA Helps to Solve Break & Enter https://t.co/SxbfuigDWJ — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) December 19, 2017

Police say they found he’d left behind a hammer and an open pop can — items investigators determined had been taken from a neighbour’s garage.

Samples from the can were sent to the Centre of Forensic Science for DNA analysis, where police say it was found a known offender had taken a drink from the can.

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested last Saturday and charged with break and enter and breach of probation.