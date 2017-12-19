Canada
December 19, 2017 2:34 pm

DNA found on pop can leads to arrest of alleged thief in Sarnia

By Staff The Canadian Press

A scientist works with DNA samples in a New Orleans laboratory in this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011 file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gerald Herbert
SARNIA, Ont. – Police say a soft drink can left at a break-and-enter scene has led to the arrest of an alleged thief.

Investigators say a family out for a walk near their Sarnia, Ont., home on Oct. 27 were approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.

When they got home, they checked their home surveillance video and found that the man had entered their garage.

Police say they found he’d left behind a hammer and an open pop can — items investigators determined had been taken from a neighbour’s garage.

Samples from the can were sent to the Centre of Forensic Science for DNA analysis, where police say it was found a known offender had taken a drink from the can.

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested last Saturday and charged with break and enter and breach of probation.

dna soda can arrest
Sarnia
Sarnia Police

