Traffic
December 19, 2017 12:56 pm
Updated: December 19, 2017 2:08 pm

Accident south of Summerland impacts Highway 97 traffic

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Site of crash on Highway 97 Tuesday morning.

Blaine Gaffney
A A

An accident south of Summerland on Highway 97 was holding up traffic Tuesday morning.

The incident originally closed the highway in both directions.

The road has since fully reopened and traffic is flowing normally in both directions.

There was compact snow on the highway Tuesday morning.

– more coming

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Highway 97
penticton
Snow
summerland
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News