Accident south of Summerland impacts Highway 97 traffic
An accident south of Summerland on Highway 97 was holding up traffic Tuesday morning.
The incident originally closed the highway in both directions.
#BCHwy97 CLOSED in both direction, south of Wharf Street in #SummerlandBC. Crews are on route. Assessment in progress. Expect delays.
— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) December 19, 2017
The road has since fully reopened and traffic is flowing normally in both directions.
There was compact snow on the highway Tuesday morning.
