Arrest made in thefts at Peterborough convenience stores

A Peterborough woman is facing robbery and theft charges following incidents at two convenience stores on Sunday.

Police say around 2:35 p.m. a woman entered a Park Street South store and told an employee she had a knife and demanded money from the till.

However the clerk did not comply, police said.

“The female grabbed the cash register in an attempt to open it but was unsuccessful,” stated police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist.

The woman fled the store and police were called.

Then around 8:40 p.m., a woman stole several items including lottery tickets from a convenience store on Orpington Road. Police were called after the theft and received a description of the suspect and a vehicle.

Police identified the suspect and arrested a woman for the Orpington store theft. Police say the woman matched the suspect description in the earlier robbery. They say they also found clothes in the suspect’s vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Barnado Avenue area.

Connie Anne Desjardins, 35, of St. Mary’s Street, is charged with theft under $5,000, robbery with intent and possession of stolen property.

She appeared in court on Monday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Wednesday.