Boy, 6, succumbs to injuries day after single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

The Ontario Provincial Police say a six-year-old boy involved in a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga on Friday has died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a pregnant woman and an adult male driver who were also injured in the crash are in stable condition in hospital.

Provincial police said the car was travelling eastbound when it veered off the highway exit to Mavis Road around noon on Friday and struck a concrete pillar.

“The vehicle exited the highway just beyond the ramp lane and went into the south side ditch embankment where it eventually struck a concrete pillar that’s holding one of the overhead signs,” Schmidt told Global News Radio on Friday.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time.

OPP’s reconstruction and crime unit officers responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

The off-ramp to Mavis Road was closed to traffic during the police investigation.

— With files from Briana Carnegie