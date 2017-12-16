Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city on Saturday. It will remain in place until further notice.

Dr. Eileen de Villa decided to issue the alert after temperatures were forecast to drop to –9 C by Saturday afternoon and then going down to –16 C overnight into Sunday.

The high for Sunday is forecast to reach –5 C.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 C or colder or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.

“In tonight’s case, both those criteria will be met,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hall said.

“With arctic air mass overhead and clearing skies this evening and overnight, it’s going to be another chilly night in Toronto. I’m expecting temperatures to drop to around -15 overnight and by tomorrow morning, the wind chill will be close to -21.”

Residents across the city are asked to keep an eye on the local weather forecast before going outdoors and to dress in layers with hats, mittens, gloves and winter boots.

It’s also recommended that you keep the thermostat inside your home to at least 21 C, especially if you have infants or seniors residing with you.

Also, several drop-in locations across the city will be operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

For more information you can 311 for locations or check the web app.

Hall believes the alert should be called off by Sunday afternoon.

“The extreme cold weather alert should be dropped by tomorrow afternoon… I’m expecting milder weather to move in.

“Temperatures will actually be rising on Sunday. It’s one of those days when it’s going to be warmer Sunday night into Monday a.m. then it was during the day on Sunday. I’m expecting daytime high temperatures to be above the freezing mark for the early part of the week so you can expect some of that freshly fallen snow to melt in the coming days,” Hall explained.

“We will see periods of milder weather this week but I’m expecting a colder trend by next weekend so whatever snow does remain, will stick around, which means we should be on track for a white Christmas.”