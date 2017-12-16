Kingston school celebrates season with festive luncheon

For a decade now, students and staff at John Graves Simcoe Public School in Kingston get together for a festive lunch. The menu includes turkey and dressing. It’s become a holiday tradition.

Close to 225 people were treated to the special meal on Friday.

Jennifer Ramsay is the school’s principal She says an event like this doesn’t happen without plenty of help.

“We’re very lucky to have the local Evangelical Pentecostal church support us by providing the vegetables and coming to help serve and interact with our students. We love their support. And our school council is also very supportive of this event doing fundraising to be able to buy the turkey and the gravy,” Ramsay said.

The holiday lunch is the only time all year that the entire school gets together as one for a meal. The chair of the school’s Parent Council, Ann McGonegal, says this event is a special one.

“I love to see all the little ones come together and the older children getting together with our little ones, it’s absolutely wonderful.”

Both students and staff were treated to Friday’s holiday meal.