Public tip leads to multiple drug trafficking charges in Amherst
RCMP in Amherst, N.S., say six people were arrested after police got a little help from the community on Friday.
After receiving a tip from the public, police say surveillance was done at a home on Duke Street.
Officers with the RCMP and Amherst Police Department completed their arrests before searching the home.
Police say they seized marijuana, cannabis resin, cash, cellphones, and packaging materials.
An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Amherst, face each of the following charges:
- Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis marijuana
- Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis resin
- Two counts of trafficking cannabis marijuana
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking shatter
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Both the man and the woman were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Feb. 19, 2018.
The four other people were released without charges.
An 18-year-old man from Amherst was arrested and later released from custody after police search a second home on Kent Drive
That man is also facing charges including:
- Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis marijuana
- Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis resin
- Trafficking cannabis marijuana
- Possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of shatter for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Police say they also seized large quantities of marijuana, cannabis resin, packaging materials, cash and cellphones from the Kent Drive home.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
