Public tip leads to multiple drug trafficking charges in Amherst

RCMP in Amherst, N.S., say six people were arrested after police got a little help from the community on Friday.

After receiving a tip from the public, police say surveillance was done at a home on Duke Street.

Officers with the RCMP and Amherst Police Department completed their arrests before searching the home.

READ MORE: N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after allegedly leaving passengers trapped in crashed vehicle

Police say they seized marijuana, cannabis resin, cash, cellphones, and packaging materials.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Amherst, face each of the following charges:

Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis marijuana

Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis resin

Two counts of trafficking cannabis marijuana

Possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana

Possession for the purpose of trafficking shatter

Possession of property obtained by crime

Both the man and the woman were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Feb. 19, 2018.

The four other people were released without charges.

WATCH: Saint John police bust drug trafficking trio

An 18-year-old man from Amherst was arrested and later released from custody after police search a second home on Kent Drive

That man is also facing charges including:

Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis marijuana

Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis resin

Trafficking cannabis marijuana

Possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of shatter for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

READ MORE: Man faces multiple charges for false bomb threat in Halifax

Police say they also seized large quantities of marijuana, cannabis resin, packaging materials, cash and cellphones from the Kent Drive home.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.