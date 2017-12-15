Traffic
December 15, 2017 3:52 pm

Woman killed, man injured after being hit by truck in downtown Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police say a 23-year-old woman has died after a collision at Church Street and Front Street East Friday afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to Church Street and Front Street East after 12:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and spoke with police, the spokesperson said.

Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police closed roads in the immediate area as officers continue their investigation.

