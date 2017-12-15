Woman killed, man injured after being hit by truck in downtown Toronto

A 23-year-old woman has died after she and a 26-year-old man were both hit by a commercial truck in downtown Toronto over the lunch hour Friday.

Paramedics and police were called to Church Street and Front Street East after 12:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and spoke with police, the spokesperson said.

Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police closed roads in the immediate area as officers continue their investigation.