Edmonton school board to buy more virtual reality kits for students

The Edmonton Public School Board is looking to purchase more virtual reality (VR) kits to add to its teaching arsenal.

Educational technology consultant Will Rice told Global News the board has shared seven kits between schools in the district over the last two years.

But recently, he said there has been more interest from schools, and the board plans to purchase more kits for the district.

“We’re looking for the request for a quote from our vendors to actually identify what kits we would be able to buy in a timely manner and what we can support for those schools so they can work seamlessly,” he said.

Rice said the VR kits can be used for students aged seven and older and can be used across many subjects, including science and health. They can even provide students with virtual work experiences as they explore careers.

Elise Tanguay, a Grade 6 teacher at Dunluce School, has used VR in her lessons twice. She said she’s seen a change in how she and her students interact.

“It gives me the opportunity to show the students in a way that’s engaging,” she said.

“It’s not always easy to talk about something that’s almost unrealistic. [VR] makes that aspect more interesting for them and they’re more willing to participate.”

Tanguay has used VR to take her students to the International Space Station (ISS), where they learned how it works and about the idea of gravity. She then took her students through the solar system, where they discussed orbits, the Milky Way and various details about each planet.

“It makes it more real in the sense that they see it first-hand. What they read about Saturday, Uranus and Earth – they can see it,” she said.

Tanguay said she has no plans to get rid of traditional ways of learning but said there is space for VR in schools.

“It gives them that opportunity to put their learning into a real-life setting.”

Student Jacob Siffledeen, 10, said VR helps him learn through a different means.

“It’s more interactive. You can use it more. You can understand it better,” he said.

“You’re in a lesson and all you need to do is look around and you’ll see what you’re learning.”

The kits, which consist of 30 devices each, cost approximately $10,000. Rice said there is no additional cost to the schools for the maintenance of the devices.