Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 14, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The collapse of the ridge will open the door to Pacific moisture to move into our region, bringing us snow for Friday. The average accumulation will be a few centimetres.

A drier day is ahead on Saturday with hopes of sun, but then another wave of clouds and possibly snow again is on deck Sunday.

Friday’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla