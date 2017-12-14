Overnight snow prompts school bus cancellations in Elgin County

Londoners had more show to shovel when they woke up Thursday morning, although not quite as much as earlier in the week.

Environment Canada says the London Airport received seven centimetres of snow Wednesday, while other areas in the city got as much as 10 centimetres of snow from late Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours.

That’s on top of the upwards of 30 centimetres the area received from the squalls Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Rob Kuhn tells 980 CFPL more snow is expected Thursday, albeit not as much.

“We’ll have a few flurries across the area, we’re only looking at about two centimetres. Not a big deal but there will still be some snow falling at times.”

Kuhn says the majority of the snow squalls Thursday will stay west of London.

School buses in Elgin County have been cancelled for the day. however buses in London, Middlesex and Oxford counties are running as scheduled.

As for what’s on tap the rest of the week, forecasters expect more cold weather and scattered flurries before a little the temperature rises Sunday, we then could see a couple days where the temperatures will rise above zero.

Kuhn thinks that warm up will melt some of the snow, but not all of it, and expects temperatures to drop by the middle of next week.