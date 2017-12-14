Weather
December 14, 2017 8:00 am

Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 14, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:

We have one more day of valley cloud today, and a then a change in the weather pattern will bring a chance of flurries tomorrow.

Sunshine will grace us on Saturday between systems, and more flurries are on deck on Sunday with frontal system pushing inland.

Daytime highs will remain within a few degrees of seasonal.

Today’s daytime high range:  -2 to 2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
