City completes ice blading of Edmonton residential roads to ‘speed up melting process’

Snow and ice have been evaporating across Alberta’s capital this week and the city has had crews out the past few days to help speed up the melting on Edmonton’s residential streets.

“We have completed ice blading of all neighbourhoods as of last night,” a spokesperson with the city’s Parks and Roads department told Global News in an email on Wednesday.

“Our goal was to remove any ice buildup on the roadways caused by rain in the past and the freeze thaw cycle. This is a proactive measure that will speed up the melting process.

“This will also minimize the risk to vehicular and pedestrian traffic both now and when the next snowfall occurs.”

With early December’s relatively balmy conditions in Edmonton, the city said the forecast, along with the availability of crews to do the work, saw them seizing the opportunity.

The city said the total cost of the recent blading efforts was a little over $300,000, including labour and equipment.

Edmonton’s warm weather is likely continue for some time yet, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

“Temperatures for the rest of the work week should still be close to 10 C above the average (for this time of year), with highs forecast near 5 C,” Beyer said. “There is the potential for a few early day showers for communities in northwest and central Alberta early Friday morning.

“Cooler days are ahead for the weekend. Highs in the 1 C to 2 C range are forecast, with possible mixed precipitation Sunday. Cooler air will return early next week with highs going back down to the -3 C to -6 C range beginning Tuesday.”