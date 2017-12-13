Holiday Train rolling toward Southern Interior

It’s one of the biggest Christmas time attractions in the Southern Interior and it’s coming back for another year.

For the 19th consecutive year, the CP Holiday Train is making another return.

Since it began back in 1999, the Holiday Train has collected 3.9-million pounds of food for North American food banks and raised more than $12-million.

The holiday train leaves Quebec November 25 and will be arriving in Revelstoke December 14 followed by stops in Sicamous, Canoe and Salmon Arm.