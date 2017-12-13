Ontario woman charged for driving more than double speed limit in school zone

INNISFIL, Ont. – Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old woman after she was clocked going more than double the speed limit in a school zone.
South Simcoe police say an officer was in Innisfil, Ont., on Tuesday when he noticed a speeding vehicle.
They say the vehicle was going 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving and police say her licence has been suspended for seven days and they’ve impounded the car.
