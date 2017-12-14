Councillor Hopkins shares personal story during debate over cannabis store locations for London

The debate over the location of cannabis stores in London got personal Tuesday night at city hall.

While discussing possible locations, ward 9 councillor Anna Hopkins recounted her own experiences buying marijuana for her husband, who died earlier this year following a six-month battle with cancer.

“At my age I never thought I’d be in a position of going out and buying cannabis and I did that to support my husband as he dealt with cancer,” she said.

Bill Hopkins died in April at the age of 66. He was survived by Hopkins and their three sons.

In an obituary posted by the Westview Funeral Chapel, the family said charitable donations could be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Hopkins implored her colleagues to be informed on the issue.

“Be cautious, get informed, get engaged, have those conversations with the community. Listen. Understanding where the police stand on this is really important,” she said.

London city council approved a list of 300 locations in the city that are not within 500 metres of schools, libraries, community centres, pools and arenas.

None of the locations are in the core of the city and most are near the edge of London’s boundary.

The province is expected to make a decision on the location for a store in London in the New Year ahead of marijuana becoming legal next July.

City politicians have indicated they’re open to London being home to as many as five cannabis stores, however the number and location will be left up to the province.