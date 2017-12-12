Crime
Shooting victim drives to east-end Toronto hospital, rushed to trauma centre: paramedics

Toronto police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds arrived at The Scarborough Hospital - General site Tuesday evening.

A man with gunshot wounds is in serious condition after Toronto paramedics say he drove himself to a hospital in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to The Scarborough Hospital – General site, near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A Toronto Paramedics Services spokesperson told Global News said the man walked into the hospital after driving to the facility. Emergency crews subsequently transferred the man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police taped off a large area outside the hospital and officers could be seen examining a green van.

Information on where the shooting occurred and possible suspects was not available as of Tuesday evening.

