Shooting victim drives to east-end Toronto hospital, rushed to trauma centre: paramedics
A man with gunshot wounds is in serious condition after Toronto paramedics say he drove himself to a hospital in the city’s east end.
Emergency crews were called to The Scarborough Hospital – General site, near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
A Toronto Paramedics Services spokesperson told Global News said the man walked into the hospital after driving to the facility. Emergency crews subsequently transferred the man to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police taped off a large area outside the hospital and officers could be seen examining a green van.
Information on where the shooting occurred and possible suspects was not available as of Tuesday evening.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.