December 12, 2017 10:33 am

WATCH: Robert Plant and Chrissie Hynde perform 2000 Miles and another at Royal Albert Hall

By
Adam Pulicicchio
Last Friday night Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters played London’s Royal Albert Hall and were joined on stage by Chrissie Hynde. They performed a couple of songs including 2000 Miles which is one my favourite Christmas songs. Enjoy…

Q presents Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters at Massey Hall Feb 17th. More details here.
