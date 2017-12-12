WATCH: Robert Plant and Chrissie Hynde perform 2000 Miles and another at Royal Albert Hall
A A
Last Friday night Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters played London’s Royal Albert Hall and were joined on stage by Chrissie Hynde. They performed a couple of songs including 2000 Miles which is one my favourite Christmas songs. Enjoy…
Q presents Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters at Massey Hall Feb 17th. More details here.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.