6 foods that leave you hungry after you eat them!!

In this time of Yuletide feasting, there’s actually a selection of foods that will leave you feeling hungrier when you’re done!

Artificial Sweeteners – They might be a logical substitute for sugar, but they can actually leave you craving the sweet sensation more than normal sugar can!

Salads – We’re talking your basic leafy green salad here! Until you add in some good stuff like quinoa, brown rice…some proteins like chicken or salmon…and good fat like avocado, you’re basically ingesting empty calories that do nothing to satisfy your hunger