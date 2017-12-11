6 foods that leave you hungry after you eat them!!
In this time of Yuletide feasting, there’s actually a selection of foods that will leave you feeling hungrier when you’re done!
Artificial Sweeteners – They might be a logical substitute for sugar, but they can actually leave you craving the sweet sensation more than normal sugar can!
Salads – We’re talking your basic leafy green salad here! Until you add in some good stuff like quinoa, brown rice…some proteins like chicken or salmon…and good fat like avocado, you’re basically ingesting empty calories that do nothing to satisfy your hunger
Juices – They may be full of vitamins and/or antioxidants, but there’s generally a ton of sugar in juice. This can give you the sugar crash associated with such beverages. You’ll be hungry again soon after finishing off your glass of OJ!
Crackers – They’re basically simple carbs, so they get absorbed quickly and leave you unsatisfied! If you need that cracker fix, try to top them with hummus, nut butter, avocado or ricotta
Salty Snacks – This one is fairly obvious. They increase your thirst and we often mistake thirst for hunger…so you know what happens then! This is why bars always have plenty of salty snacks on hand!
Alcohol – Yes, alcohol is a BIG part of holiday celebrations, but booze can mess with your appetite. A great example of “empty calories” alcohol can actually trick your brain into starvation mode…making you crave food. Ever notice why the menu appeals so much more after a couple before dinner drinks?
