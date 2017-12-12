Saskatoon firefighters dealing with fire at Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre

The Saskatoon Fire Department is dealing with a fire at the Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre.

A 911 call came in to the Saskatoon Fire Department at 5:21 a.m. CT Tuesday reporting smoke and flame coming from the building located at 33rd Street East and Alberta Avenue.

Fire crews still working to put out the blaze at this business on Idylwyld Dr N and 33rd street – heavy smoke still pouring out of the building @SaskMorningNews #YXE #Sask pic.twitter.com/MgrzRT5I3z — Nicole Stillger (@NicoleStillger) December 12, 2017

READ MORE: Dryer fire at Saskatoon house in Arbor Creek neighbourhood

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Eight fire apparatus are currently battling the fire.

Few other details are available and the cause is not yet known.

The business was formerly known as Saskatoon Event Centre and was previously home to Tequila Nightclub and Ryly’s Nightclub.

Saskatoon police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area and are advising of the following traffic restrictions:

Idylwyld Drive northbound at 33rd Street is restricted to one lane.

33rd Street between Idylwyld and Alberta Avenue is closed to all traffic.

Alberta Avenue northbound at 33rd Street is closed.

More details to come as this story develops.