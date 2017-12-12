Saskatoon firefighters dealing with building fire

Saskatoon firefighters are dealing with a fire at a building in the area of 33rd Street East and Alberta Avenue, a block east of Idylwyld Drive.

Crews arrived just before 5:30 a.m. CT Tuesday to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Few other details are available.

Saskatoon police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area and are advising of the following traffic restrictions:

Idylwyld Drive northbound at 33rd Street is restricted to one lane.

33rd Street between Idylwyld and Alberta Avenue is closed to all traffic.

Alberta Avenue northbound at 33rd Street is closed.

More details to come as this story develops.