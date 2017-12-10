Kelowna Rockets fall 7-4 to the Brandon Wheat Kings

The Kelowna Rockets continued their tour of the prairies with a stop in Brandon last night.

The Wheat Kings opened scoring just 31 seconds into the first period.

Rockets rookie Ted Brennan responded for his first ever WHL goal.

The Wheat Kings and Rockets each netted one more goal in the first to tie things up 2-2.

Dillon Dube gave Kelowna the lead in the second period but Brandon quickly caught up.

Two power play goals put the Wheat Kings ahead 5-3.

In the final frame, Kole Lind scored a power play goal for Kelowna, bringing the Rockets within one.

Brandon regained their two goal lead before scoring on an empty net to seal a 7-4 victory over the Rockets.