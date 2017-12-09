Possible bank robbery in West Kelowna
A A
There was a large police presence at the Bank of Montreal in West Kelowna late Saturday afternoon.
RCMP vehicles with lights flashing attended the financial institution on Gosset Road.
Police on scene would not say what the situation was, but a woman who emerged from inside the bank said there had been a robbery.
There is no word on if police have made any arrests or are looking for any suspects — or if anyone escaped with any cash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.