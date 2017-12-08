Earth Rangers visit southern Alberta with animals in tow

Elementary students in Lethbridge welcomed some special visitors Friday when Earth Rangers, The Kids’ Conservation Organization, brought live animals into the classroom.

A porcupine and Peregrine Falcon were the animal ambassadors in the spotlight.

Animal handler Marc Cuda says there are many ways kids can help protect the environment.

“Missions like organizing street hockey tournaments to help fundraise to protect the animals that we share our planet with, but also little things like being more aware of the energy consumption that you’re using in your house, or building bird feeders in the backyard.

“There’s many different things that they can do that make a big impact on the environment.”

The interactive presentation on Friday focused on the natural habitats of animals, the science behind earth’s greenhouse effect, and how changes in climate affect people and biodiversity.

School officials were happy to see their classroom teachings transformed into hands-on learning.

“Anytime that we have an opportunity to reinforce biodiversity and conservation, that helps with our children,” said Mrs. Collier, the principal of Children of St. Martha Elementary. “Because we’re thinking so much towards our future, it fits perfectly with what we’re doing in school and especially in the science classes.”

The Earth Rangers’ visit in Lethbridge is part of the program’s 112 stops in Alberta this year.