Regina man facing charges after assaulting a police officer

Regina police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man after a string of crime in the city this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the man entered a store in the 2900 block of Gordon Road and apparently took two jackets on display and ran out without paying. Loss Prevention Officers tried to prevent the male from driving away in a Jeep, but were unsuccessful.

The investigation led police to a residence in the 1300 block of Aberdeen Street. When police arrived to the location, the Jeep was parked at the rear of the property and a male was getting into a black Alero.

Police told the driver to stop, but the driver drove forward striking a police officer, then striking a police car and then fleeing the scene.

On December 6, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted again by police, in the area of 4th Avenue and Pasqua Street. Officers tried to stop the vehicle again but once again, the driver evaded them.

On December 7, the suspect was spotted again and was arrested without incident.

The officer who was struck sustained relatively minor injuries and has returned to duty.

Lyndon Howard Dale Sprague, 36, is facing numerous charges including Assault a Peace officer with a Weapon and Evading Police.

Sprague made his first court appearance December 7.