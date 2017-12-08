Canada
December 8, 2017 5:18 pm

Small roof fire sparks Ingersoll Town Hall evacuation

By Reporter  980 CFPL

File photo

Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL
A A

Staff inside Ingersoll’s Town Hall got a short work break Friday afternoon after a small fire began on the building’s roof and prompted an evacuation.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton Road home explosion deemed suspicious, while fire marshal finishes probe

It’s not clear how the fire began, but Ingersoll Fire Chief John Holmes told 980 CFPL workers had been repairing the roof this week.

“It was fairly minor in nature, whether it was their equipment or something on the roof that actually caught fire briefly or something, it’s really undetermined,” said Holmes.

Holmes said firefighters left the scene around 3:45 p.m. and employees were allowed back into the building.

No damage estimate has been given.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Ingersoll
ingersoll town hall
Investigation
Ontario
Town Hall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News