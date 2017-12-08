Small roof fire sparks Ingersoll Town Hall evacuation
Staff inside Ingersoll’s Town Hall got a short work break Friday afternoon after a small fire began on the building’s roof and prompted an evacuation.
Fire crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Hamilton Road home explosion deemed suspicious, while fire marshal finishes probe
It’s not clear how the fire began, but Ingersoll Fire Chief John Holmes told 980 CFPL workers had been repairing the roof this week.
“It was fairly minor in nature, whether it was their equipment or something on the roof that actually caught fire briefly or something, it’s really undetermined,” said Holmes.
Holmes said firefighters left the scene around 3:45 p.m. and employees were allowed back into the building.
No damage estimate has been given.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.