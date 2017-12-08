Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10: The Strongroom, Downeast and Habitat for Humanity
The Strongroom
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com
Downeast/ Purity Products
This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m, Purity Products offers an array of evidence-based nutritional supplements. For more information about their services, visit purityproducts.com.
Habitat for Humanity
This Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., learn how you can volunteer or sponsor Habitat for Humanity to help an Alberta family achieve stability and financial security through homeownership. For more information about their services, visit habitatsouthernab.ca
