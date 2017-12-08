Health
December 8, 2017 7:32 pm

Blood donors needed in Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes during holidays

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Canadian Blood Services are seeking more blood donors in Peterborough and the Kawarthas over the holidays.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
A A

Canadian Blood Services hopes the gift of blood will be on Peterborough and area residents’ gifts lists this holiday season.

The agency anticipates a challenging time for collecting blood with the colder weather which increasingly keeps people indoors and donors away.

READ MORE: Dogs who can donate blood needed in Edmonton, Calgary this weekend

Officials say more than 370 appointment spots remain empty at the clinic at 55 George St. in Peterborough between Dec. 19-29.

The clinic will operate as usual (except on Boxing Day) with the following schedule:

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Fridays 8 a.m. – noon
  • Saturday, Dec. 23 – 8 a.m.- noon
  • Tues., Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

    • Story continues below

Furthermore, an additional 150 blood donors are still needed for Lindsay’s Dec. 28 clinic at the Victoria Park Armouries at 207 Kent St. which will run from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Ronald McDonald House staff donating blood to help families

Another 60 donors are required to fill the clinic at the Bobcaygeon Legion (96 King St. E) on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Currently, there is a significant need for O- and B- blood, though all blood types are needed on a regular basis,” said Andra Stancu, Canadian Blood Services’ territory manager.

Stancu says Canadian Blood Services anticipates a particularly difficult time collecting the much-needed units of blood when clinics are held on
a holiday.

“But it’s important to remember that hospitals still need a steady stream of blood products for long-term care patients and accident victims alike,” she said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blood
Blood Donor
Blood donors needed in Peterborough
Blood Drive
Canadian Blood Service
Donor
Kawartha Lakes Blood donors
Peterborough blood drives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News