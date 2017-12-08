Blood donors needed in Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes during holidays

Canadian Blood Services hopes the gift of blood will be on Peterborough and area residents’ gifts lists this holiday season.

The agency anticipates a challenging time for collecting blood with the colder weather which increasingly keeps people indoors and donors away.

Officials say more than 370 appointment spots remain empty at the clinic at 55 George St. in Peterborough between Dec. 19-29.

The clinic will operate as usual (except on Boxing Day) with the following schedule:

Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fridays 8 a.m. – noon

Saturday, Dec. 23 – 8 a.m.- noon

Tues., Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Furthermore, an additional 150 blood donors are still needed for Lindsay’s Dec. 28 clinic at the Victoria Park Armouries at 207 Kent St. which will run from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Another 60 donors are required to fill the clinic at the Bobcaygeon Legion (96 King St. E) on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Currently, there is a significant need for O- and B- blood, though all blood types are needed on a regular basis,” said Andra Stancu, Canadian Blood Services’ territory manager.

Stancu says Canadian Blood Services anticipates a particularly difficult time collecting the much-needed units of blood when clinics are held on

a holiday.

“But it’s important to remember that hospitals still need a steady stream of blood products for long-term care patients and accident victims alike,” she said.