N.B. man sentenced to 2 years for possession of child pornography

A man from Moncton, N.B., has been sentenced to two years in prison for possession of and accessing child pornography.

Sean Timothy Sullivan, 37, was sentenced on Dec. 6 after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Sullivan was arrested in January 2015 during a police investigation. Police seized a computer after a search of his home.

Sullivan will also be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and prohibited from using the internet for non-work-related purposes.

He is also prohibited from being around or communicating by any means with anyone under the age of 16 without the presence of an adult.

In addition to the two-year sentence, Sullivan received an additional year for an unrelated matter involving drug-related offences and a breach of his condition by possession of a computer system.