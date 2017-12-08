1 dead after crash involving dump truck and passenger vehicle in Oshawa

One person is dead following a crash between a dump truck and another vehicle in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police responded to the scene around 8 a.m. at Simcoe Street and Winchester Road just south of Highway 407.
Police said the collision caused the passenger vehicle to erupt into flames.
Authorities said a person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the victim’s age or identity.
The area is currently closed for the investigation.
