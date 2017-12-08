Crime
December 8, 2017 6:55 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in downtown Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Dec. 8, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in front of The Maxwell Meighen Centre homeless shelter on Sherbourne Street just north of Queen Street.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was assaulted and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the incident.

No description of a possible suspect has been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Life Threatening Injuries
Man stabbed
Sherbourne and Queen
Stabbing
The Salvation Army
Toronto Police
Toronto police investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News