Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in front of The Maxwell Meighen Centre homeless shelter on Sherbourne Street just north of Queen Street.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was assaulted and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the incident.

No description of a possible suspect has been released.