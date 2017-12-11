Bob Layton Editorial: Pot parity

As we get another day closer to July 1 — Cannabis Day — the issues surrounding legalized marijuana continue to smoke away.

One of the things hopeful retailers are trying to deal with is branding and marketing.

Ottawa wants something akin to plain packaging with limited graphics and colors. Producers don’t like that.

We’ve already heard from the experts that black market pot is good quality at a reasonable price, and the legal sellers say if there is nothing to differentiate between legal and not, it’s a race to the bottom with competition based only on price.

The government side is that they don’t want to see a promotion that appeals to youth or shows some famous person toking up.

They want TV ads only during shows where mostly adults would be expected to be watching.

There will, of course, be warnings on the packages.

Just exactly what these pot packages will look like is yet to be decided and the government is open to your thoughts until January 20.

Let me know how you think the pleasure and packaging and prohibitions and pot parity can be balanced.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.