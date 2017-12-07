Calgary Flames

Monahan scores twice, including winner, as Calgary Flames edge Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in OT

By Bill Beacon The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan (23) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime NHL hockey action Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Sean Monahan’s second goal of the game 1:14 into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Monahan finished a 2-on-1 break by taking a feed from Johnny Gaudreau and beating Carey Price from the slot.

David Rittich got only his second career start in goal for Calgary and made 35 saves, while Price stopped 34.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary (14-12-2), which was coming off a shootout loss in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Daniel Carr and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (13-13-4).

Each team scored from the side of the net in the first frame.

Monahan’s first shot hit the side, but he picked up the rebound, spun around and sneaked the puck inside the near post at 6:31.

Then Carr backhanded a shot in off Rittich’s back from close range at 8:36.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

