Monahan scores twice, including winner, as Calgary Flames edge Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in OT

Sean Monahan’s second goal of the game 1:14 into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Monahan finished a 2-on-1 break by taking a feed from Johnny Gaudreau and beating Carey Price from the slot.

"He's just lethal there." -Gulutzan on Monahan pic.twitter.com/LqljKFsjM2 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 8, 2017

David Rittich got only his second career start in goal for Calgary and made 35 saves, while Price stopped 34.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary (14-12-2), which was coming off a shootout loss in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Guess who got the hat!!! "That was a big goal for our line." -Garnet Hathaway on his goal pic.twitter.com/flK1otgzcV — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 8, 2017

Daniel Carr and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (13-13-4).

Each team scored from the side of the net in the first frame.

Monahan’s first shot hit the side, but he picked up the rebound, spun around and sneaked the puck inside the near post at 6:31.

Then Carr backhanded a shot in off Rittich’s back from close range at 8:36.