Scott Thompson: There is always some ready to exploit the grieving

You have no doubt heard the tragic story of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi, a great guy, who paid the ultimate price for being so.

Al-Hasnawi was coming to the defence of an older gentleman who was being accosted by others after leaving the Al Mustafa Islamic Centre near Main Street East and Wentworth Street North in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan

In the end, the young Good Samaritan and future great Canadian, lie dying on the street.

Many have questioned how such a promising 19-year-old medical sciences student at Brock University could be taken down doing what he loved to do: helping people.

What makes matters worse, are those who prey on those who grieve such a person, who died giving back.

A fake GoFundMe page was set up, unauthorized by the grieving family, trying to extort money from those who wanted to help.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating ‘Hamilton Hero’ GoFundMe page

In the end, Hamilton police have investigated the situation and the page has been shut down and the originators are being sought and a suspect is now in custody.

What makes Hamiltonians great is they love to help anyone who needs it but don’t ever take advantage of that generosity because they know how hard everyone has worked for it.

In due time I’m sure we will hear from the family on this, but until then, let them grieve their hero.