London police: ongoing incident at headquarters poses no danger to the public

Very few details are being released, but police have confirmed that there is an “ongoing incident” at London Police Headquarters on Dundas Street.

Police would not elaborate on the nature of the incident but told 980 CFPL that it is “contained and there is no danger to members of the public.”

Middlesex-London EMS confirm they were called to police headquarters at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and asked to be on standby.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the main reception off of Dundas Street remains open to the public but the parking lot off of King Street is blocked by a police cruiser, and a cruiser and pylons are blocking the laneway to the building off of William Street. An ambulance remains outside of police headquarters.

In an email to 980 CFPL, officials with the London Police Service noted that because “this is an ongoing incident, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time.”

More to come.

With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick.