Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 07, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Our forecast remains the same – and Siri’s weather forecast will remain unreliable under our valley cloud.

We will see valley cloud with sun on the ski hills and higher terrain through the weekend as the upper ridge stalls over our region.

Signs do point to a possible breakdown of this stagnant weather pattern on Tuesday, but our confidence is low about this change at this time.

Friday’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla