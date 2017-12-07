Crime
December 7, 2017 6:34 pm

Man charged after off-duty officer alerts Mounties of alleged impaired driver near Tryon, P.E.I.

By Eilish Bonang Global News

A 53-year-old man has been charged after an off-duty RCMP officer suspected he may be driving while impaired.

Nova Scotia RCMP
When the driver later provided breath samples they were allegedly more than twice the legal limit.

Police say shortly after midnight on Thursday, a vehicle was travelling on Route 1, near Tryon, P.EI., when the off-duty officer alerted the East Prince Detachment to a possible impaired driver.

The officer said the driver failed to navigate a turn and ended up driving into the ditch.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrived on scene and arrested the man.

The 53-year-old is scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court on Feb. 1st, 2018 and faces charges of impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content over .08.

