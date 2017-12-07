Crime
December 7, 2017 5:06 pm

Vernon man jailed for guns, drugs and stolen goods

By Reporter  Global News
The illegal arsenal included three semi-automatic assault rifles, two sawed-off shotguns and ammunition.

The illegal arsenal included three semi-automatic assault rifles, two sawed-off shotguns and ammunition.

Contributed
A A

A Vernon man was handed a prison sentence after being convicted of 20 firearm, drug and property offenses.

In April, RCMP pulled over a vehicle and during a search found a loaded, semi-automatic pistol.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant on a storage locker where guns, heroin and stolen property were seized.

The illegal arsenal included three semi-automatic assault rifles, two sawed-off shotguns and ammunition.

There were also automotive parts and camera equipment worth more than $21,000 stolen during commercial and residential break-and-enters in Vernon and Penticton.

Taras Horst Becker, 29, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and banned for life from possessing firearms.

 

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News