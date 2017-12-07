Vernon man jailed for guns, drugs and stolen goods

A Vernon man was handed a prison sentence after being convicted of 20 firearm, drug and property offenses.

In April, RCMP pulled over a vehicle and during a search found a loaded, semi-automatic pistol.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant on a storage locker where guns, heroin and stolen property were seized.

The illegal arsenal included three semi-automatic assault rifles, two sawed-off shotguns and ammunition.

There were also automotive parts and camera equipment worth more than $21,000 stolen during commercial and residential break-and-enters in Vernon and Penticton.

Taras Horst Becker, 29, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and banned for life from possessing firearms.