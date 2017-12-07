Vernon’s Silver Star Resort opens Putnam Creek

Silver Star Mountain Resort has announced that it’s opening Putnam Creek this weekend.

Typically the last of SilverStar’s four mountain faces to open for the season, Putnam Creek features mostly challenging expert terrain.

“Conditions are really good at Putnam Creek. Temperatures have been considerable cooler on the north-facing slopes which has maintained the snow very well” Brad Baker, Operations Director for SilverStar said. “Our grooming team have been out in full force and the addition of two new Pisten-bully 400s has continued our dedication for world-class grooming.”

The annual Putnam Creek opening, will happen Saturday December 9th at 8:45 AM.