OPP investigating after Norfolk man found dead inside pickup truck in Simcoe

Norfolk County OPP are continuing to investigate the death of a 66-year-old man who was found unresponsive inside a pickup truck in Simcoe, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s School around 12:25 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male. Police say they and paramedics were contacted by a concerned citizen who had observed the man in the truck.

Details remain limited, but police said a coroner attending the scene pronounced the man dead.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as William John Pargeter, 66, of Norfolk County.

Police said the cause of death was not immediately known, adding a post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place Wednesday at a Hamilton area hospital.

“Police would like to reassure the community that at no time was there a threat to public safety or to the students inside the school,” said a police release.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.