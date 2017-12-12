Nobody Can Believe This Dog Can Sing!!

When Ricky the dog started singing his owner couldn’t believe what he was hearing. Whenever James plays his ipad his 3 year old Husky sings along.

Check out the YouTube video to hear Ricky sing “We Are The Champions” by Queen. Ricky will be at the CNE in 2018 as part of the Super Dogs Show and you can purchase his new single “It’s A Dog’s Life” on iTunes–

All proceeds go to the Toronto Humane Society.