Guelph Royals to announce coaching, roster details

The Guelph Royals baseball team will be announcing details on the makeup of their roster and coaching staff this weekend.

Team owner Shawn Fuller and general manager Steve Scagnetti have invited fans to Shoeless Joe’s on Clair Road West in Guelph at 2 p.m. Saturday where they will make player and coaching announcements.

The Royals season was cut short in June when the team suspended operations.

Fuller bought the Intercounty Baseball League team with Mayor Cam Guthrie in September, but Guthrie announced this week he is no longer part of the ownership group as his involvement was interfering in city business.

The Royals will celebrate their 100th anniversary in the 2018 season.