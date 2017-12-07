Fanshawe College coordinator pleads guilty in BC court-martial

It’s not clear if a guilty plea in a court-martial in BC will have any impact on the standing of a new program coordinator’s employment at Fanshawe College.

Nord Mensah pleaded guilty on Monday to conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline, two other counts were dropped.

The proceedings against Mensah, who was the base logistics officer at CFB Esquimalt, came about in the aftermath of a month-long relationship with a female major who was under his direct command in 2015.

He failed to report the relationship to the chain of command, he was married at the time and has five children.

Mensah retired from the military in 2016 after 17 years of service and he later began working at Fanshawe College as the coordinator of the International Business Management Program.

After pleading guilty on Monday, the military court fined him $2,500 and handed him a severe reprimand.

Fanshawe hasn’t commented on how the court-martial may impact Mensah’s employment.