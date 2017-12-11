Old Radio Shows 630CHED
December 11, 2017 6:00 am
Updated: December 11, 2017 9:04 pm

Those Old Radio Shows December 11 – 17

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Mon, Dec 11

Hour 1: Lights Out – Gravestone     X Minus 1 – Appointment in Tomorrow Ep. 74
Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Christmas Shopping     Cinnamon Bear 1&2 – Paddy O’ Cinnamon & Weary Willie 

Tue, Dec 12

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs     N/A
Hour 2: The Whistler – Smart Boy     Cinnamon Bear 3& 4 – Crazy Quilt Dragon & The Inkaboos 

Wed, Dec 13

Hour 1: Archie Andrews – Christmas Shopping     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Department Store Swindle Matter
Hour 2: Harry Lime – In Pursuit of a Ghost     Cinnamon Bear 5& 6 – Weasley the Wailing Whale & Samuel Seal

Thu, Dec 14

Hour 1: Sam Spade – Critical Author Caper     The Life of Riley – No Christmas Bonus
Hour 2: The Whistler – Christmas Bonus     Cinnamon Bear 7&8 – Presto the Magician & Candy Pirates 

Story continues below

Fri, Dec 15

Hour 1: Suspense – Doctor Prescribed Death     The Six Shooter – A Friend in Need 
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Out of Coal in a Blizzard     Cinnamon Bear 9&10 – Roly-poly Policeman & Professor Whiz

Sat, Dec 16

Hour 1: Inner Sanctum – Skelton Bay     Sherlock Holmes – The Mad Miners of Cardiff   Hour 2: Damon Runyan Theater – Dancing Dan’s Christmas     Cinnamon Bear 11&12 – Fee Foo the Gentle Giant & Rhyming Rabbit  
Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Christmas Stray Puppy     Philip Marlowe – Sea Side Sabbatical  

Sun, Dec 17

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Pressure Ep. 37     Have Gun Will travel – Gun Shy  
Hour 2: The Whistler – Letter from Cynthia     Cinnamon Bear 13&14 – The Wintergreen Witch & Queen Melissa 
Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Britt Ponset’s Christmas     Richard Diamond – A Christmas Carol
Hour 4: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Report of the White Jade Buddha     Wild Bill Hickok – Bullets at Iron Mountain 
Hour 5: Jack Benny – Christmas Shopping in New York     Hope-a-Long Cassidy – Santa Rustlers  
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News