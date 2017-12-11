Those Old Radio Shows December 11 – 17

Mon, Dec 11



Hour 1: Lights Out – Gravestone X Minus 1 – Appointment in Tomorrow Ep. 74

Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Christmas Shopping Cinnamon Bear 1&2 – Paddy O’ Cinnamon & Weary Willie

Tue, Dec 12



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs N/A

Hour 2: The Whistler – Smart Boy Cinnamon Bear 3& 4 – Crazy Quilt Dragon & The Inkaboos

Wed, Dec 13



Hour 1: Archie Andrews – Christmas Shopping Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Department Store Swindle Matter

Hour 2: Harry Lime – In Pursuit of a Ghost Cinnamon Bear 5& 6 – Weasley the Wailing Whale & Samuel Seal

Thu, Dec 14



Hour 1: Sam Spade – Critical Author Caper The Life of Riley – No Christmas Bonus

Hour 2: The Whistler – Christmas Bonus Cinnamon Bear 7&8 – Presto the Magician & Candy Pirates

Fri, Dec 15



Hour 1: Suspense – Doctor Prescribed Death The Six Shooter – A Friend in Need

Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Out of Coal in a Blizzard Cinnamon Bear 9&10 – Roly-poly Policeman & Professor Whiz

Sat, Dec 16



Hour 1: Inner Sanctum – Skelton Bay Sherlock Holmes – The Mad Miners of Cardiff Hour 2: Damon Runyan Theater – Dancing Dan’s Christmas Cinnamon Bear 11&12 – Fee Foo the Gentle Giant & Rhyming Rabbit

Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Christmas Stray Puppy Philip Marlowe – Sea Side Sabbatical

Sun, Dec 17



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Pressure Ep. 37 Have Gun Will travel – Gun Shy

Hour 2: The Whistler – Letter from Cynthia Cinnamon Bear 13&14 – The Wintergreen Witch & Queen Melissa

Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Britt Ponset’s Christmas Richard Diamond – A Christmas Carol

Hour 4: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Report of the White Jade Buddha Wild Bill Hickok – Bullets at Iron Mountain

Hour 5: Jack Benny – Christmas Shopping in New York Hope-a-Long Cassidy – Santa Rustlers