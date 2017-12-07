Scott Thompson: Has Wynne made life better for you?

Another Ontario auditor general report, another slag against the government of the day.

There is really nothing new here, the AG is any government’s worst nightmare.

But the knife seems to cut a lot deeper with the Wynne Liberals who have had almost 15 years to perfect complacency and lack of due diligence.

Bonnie Lysyk again said the Liberals are changing the rules to make things look different than they really are.

Using creative accounting to hide the true cost of Wynne’s electricity scheme and changing advertising rules so you pay for more of their ideological activism.

Are you aware 85 per cent of your electricity bill is their global adjustment charge to pay for Wynne’s energy mistake?

Then there are energy companies overcharging taxpayers millions of dollars for ineligible expenses, paying for power we never use, not implementing simple Ontario Energy Board suggestions that would save taxpayers millions.

The AG says this government is spending millions to send cancer patients to the U.S., instead of investing in health care here.

Doctors and nurses are cranky, teachers’ sick days are up again. Is life easier for anyone in Ontario now?

The report is more confirmation we need a government who at least can balance a chequebook and do some basic household cost analysis.

Like we all do, quite well, with our own lives every week.

And we don’t have an AG to guide us.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! On 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News