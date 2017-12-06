Surrey RCMP search for suspect in unprovoked assault of teen Syrian immigrant

Surrey RCMP have released a photo of a man suspected of assaulting a Syrian immigrant.

RCMP said officers were called to the 13700-block of 72 Avenue on Nov. 16 following a report of an assault.

An 18-year-old male, who is a recent immigrant from Syria, was elbowed in the face “for no apparent reason,” police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

“A simple assault can have a profound impact on a new person to the country,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said, adding that police have reached out to the family of the victim for support.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.