24th annual auction for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous goes live Friday morning

The annual live on-air auction for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is back again! For its 24th year, listeners can bid on packages that contain everything from a weekend getaway, to a theatre experience, to season tickets to the Edmonton Eskimos!

On Friday, Dec. 8 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., six packages will be auctioned off, with all the proceeds going to support 630 CHED Santas Anonymous’ effort to bring Christmas gifts to every child in Edmonton. This year, the charity is expecting to hand out over 25,000 gifts for children to open on Christmas morning.

Listen live on Friday starting at 7 a.m. to bid on your favourite package!

630 CHED Morning News

During the 630 CHED Morning News, Bruce Bowie will be auctioning off a weekend mountain getaway. This package features four nights in a junior suite at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and two-day lift passes for four at Marmot Basin. This package will be available for bidding between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Theatre lovers will want to be listening between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. as Bruce auctions the Arts, Culture and Keppler package.

The successful bidder will enjoy an eight-person dinner and show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre with special guest Keppler from 92.5 Fresh Radio on Jan. 7. This package also comes with four tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre, the Edmonton Opera and Burning Bluebeard.

The Ryan Jespersen Show

Foodies are going to love the package being offered during The Ryan Jespersen Show.

This package includes dinner for eight, prepared by Bad Smoliak at Kitchen by Brad, with wine from Color De Vino and is hosted by Ryan Jespersen and Kari Skelton!

This package will be auctioned off between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

630 CHED Afternoon News

Football fans are going to want to be listening between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the Grey Cup Experience.

The successful bidder will receive season tickets to the Edmonton Eskimos for two, as well as two tickets to the 2018 Grey Cup and a Mike Reilly autographed football.

J’lyn Nye and Andrew Grose will also be auctioning off a package that includes dinner with the hosts of the 630 CHED Afternoon News.

Six people will join Nye and Grose for dinner at Sorrentinos. This package is available between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins

Another great package for any sports fan will be up for grabs between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins.

The Sports Lovers Package features four tickets to the Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Feb. 1, as well as four tickets to an Edmonton Eskimos game during the 2018 season.

Mystery Item

This year’s mystery item was revealed at a press conference at Northlands Coliseum on Thursday morning.

All day Friday, starting at 7 a.m., listeners will be able to bid on a seat from the Coliseum autographed by former Edmonton Oilers star Ryan Smyth.

To bid on any package, just call 780-496-0063. The winning bidder will be contacted by 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.