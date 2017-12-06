Edmonton Oilers focus on forecheck with Philly in town

The Edmonton Oilers will try to continue their climb back towards a playoff spot Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Oilers have won four of their last six, and they credit stronger forechecking as the starting point for more success.

“Just supporting pucks all over the ice, trying to bring guys to the puck,” explained captain Connor McDavid. “I think once you bring numbers to the puck, it helps keep the play alive.”

“Putting pucks into the right spot on the forecheck, getting it past team’s D, playing fast for each other, playing big and strong. It all comes down to those kind of factors as to why we have more offensive zone time,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers to stick with Brossoit against Flyers

The Oilers, who are six points out of a playoff spot, are expected to use the same lineup that beat Calgary 7-5 on Saturday, which is:

Lucic – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Maroon – Nugent-Hopkins – Cammalleri

Caggiula – Draisaitl – Strome

Khaira – Letestu – Kassian

Klefbom – Benning

Nurse – Russell

Auvitu – Gryba

Brossoit

Newcomers Brandon Davidson and Nathan Walker will be scratched, along with Anton Slepyshev. Goaltender Cam Talbot and defenceman Adam Larsson remain on injured reserve.

READ MORE: Brandon Davidson thrilled to be back with Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers lost to the Flyers 2-1 in Philadelphia on Oct. 21 with Wayne Simmonds netting the game-winner with 2:15 left in the third. The Flyers had gone 10 games without a win before beating the Flames on Monday.

Catch the Oilers and Flyers on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.