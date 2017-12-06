Cavalia’s Odysseo returns to Winnipeg in the spring

One of the largest touring shows in the world will be back in Winnipeg this spring.

Cavalia’s Odysseo made its Winnipeg debut back in 2015. The returning shows in 2018 are set to run from May 12 to May 27.

Sixty five horses along with 50 riders, acrobats, dancers and musicians are part of the production.

The show includes theatrical effects, a mechanical merry go round and a lake on stage with 360 litres of re-usable water.

Odysseo is Cavalia’s second show, which premiered in 2011. Since then it has toured across North America.