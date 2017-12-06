Hamilton police seek witnesses after cyclist struck by car

Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m at the intersection of Hunter Street West and Catherine South and involved a red Mazda sedan.

The 47-year-old man on the bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has been upgraded to stable condition.

