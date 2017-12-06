Hamilton police seek witnesses after cyclist struck by car
Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m at the intersection of Hunter Street West and Catherine South and involved a red Mazda sedan.
The 47-year-old man on the bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has been upgraded to stable condition.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
